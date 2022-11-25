First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,783 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,294,000 after purchasing an additional 500,599 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

