Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Dennis L. Brack Sells 600 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.0 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.82. 17,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,530. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

