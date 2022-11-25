Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Dennis L. Brack Sells 600 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.0 %
Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.82. 17,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,530. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
