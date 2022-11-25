Evmos Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00005032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $249.38 million and $1.20 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

