Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $19.98 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $157.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $19.98 or 0.00120930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00455687 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023514 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00828380 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00687297 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00241513 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00251369 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
