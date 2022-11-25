Electroneum Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $19,461.06 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006066 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001277 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,617,255 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.