DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.58 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $104.58 million and $494,744.19 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00005053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

