Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $98,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,980. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

