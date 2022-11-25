CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Posts Earnings Results

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 154.12% and a negative net margin of 403.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.
CURE Pharmaceutical Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of CURR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. CURE Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.52.
CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile
