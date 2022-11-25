Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0652 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $18.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00077869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001463 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

