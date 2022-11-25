Credit Suisse AG Has $498.09 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $498,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,030. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

