Credit Suisse AG Has $195.03 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $195,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.