Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Texas Instruments worth $319,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.74. 19,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

