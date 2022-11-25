Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.2% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.24. 23,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,929. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.38 and a 200-day moving average of $498.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

