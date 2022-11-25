Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 12,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 465,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

