Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 12,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 465,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VLRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.