Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 320,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

