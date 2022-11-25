Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.84 and a 200 day moving average of $393.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.