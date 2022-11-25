Commerce Bank Buys 10,460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $125,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 156,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $274.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

