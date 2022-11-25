Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $70,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

