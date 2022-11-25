Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

CAT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.66. 39,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

