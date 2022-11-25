Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 835 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,929. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

