Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 335 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. 206,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,473,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17.

Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

