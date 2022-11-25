Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 214 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.64. 8,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

