Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 558 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.75. 76,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,241,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $355.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.85.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

