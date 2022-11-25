Colonial Trust Advisors Has $5.04 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $452,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,638. The company has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

