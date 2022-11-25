Colonial Trust Advisors Has $17.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $349.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

