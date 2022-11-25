Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 2,839 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. 6,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

