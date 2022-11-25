City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Sells $17,657.60 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) EVP John A. Derito sold 178 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $17,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

City Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,830. City Holding has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in City by 735.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHCO. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

