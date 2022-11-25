CI Investments Inc. Sells 41,111 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,111 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 127,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 71,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $184.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.64. The company has a market cap of $356.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.