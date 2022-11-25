CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.73.

CB stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.