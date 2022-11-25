CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $77.07 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $77.07 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,563.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00237398 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09490039 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $16,868,164.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

