Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

