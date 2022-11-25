Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 728 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton Announces Dividend

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $174.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

