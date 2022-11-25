Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.11. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

