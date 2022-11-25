Bloom Tree Partners LLC Has $26.05 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 6.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,222 shares of company stock worth $31,254,719 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.67. 167,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,092. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

