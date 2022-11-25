Bitcoin SV Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.91 or 0.00241727 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $767.69 million and $27.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,511.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00686591 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00056240 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000718 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,234,527 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
