Binance USD Reaches Market Cap of $22.48 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006046 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion and $5.85 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.38 or 0.08444199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00482977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.24 or 0.29632638 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,476,544,739 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.