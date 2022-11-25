Beaton Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

