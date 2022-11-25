Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $6.68 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.68 or 0.00040435 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $666.82 million and $28.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,794,426.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.56984354 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $34,088,407.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

