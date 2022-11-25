Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Scott R. Hudson Sells 12,000 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.17. 14,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day moving average is $174.10. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

