Ampleforth Governance Token Price Up 2% Over Last Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and $41.59 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00017970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,913,152 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

