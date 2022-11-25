Amp (AMP) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Amp (AMP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Amp has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market cap of $123.41 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.00 or 0.08511372 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00483450 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29661653 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
