Amandeep Singh Parmar Purchases 10,000 Shares of Chemesis International Inc. (CNSX:CSI) Stock

Chemesis International Inc. (CNSX:CSI – Get Rating) Director Amandeep Singh Parmar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $16,400.00.
Chemesis International Stock Performance
Chemesis International Company Profile
Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. Chemesis International Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
