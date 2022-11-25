Altarock Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 9.5% of Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $308,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 36.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,673 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of V traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.61. The company had a trading volume of 64,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,942. The company has a market capitalization of $403.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

