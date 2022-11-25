AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.66. 29,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $357.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

