Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

GOOGL traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $97.91. 143,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

