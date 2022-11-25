Aion (AION) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $353,938.94 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00230756 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00054234 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060089 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

