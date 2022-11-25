Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.73. 32,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,885. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $694.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.69 and a 200 day moving average of $364.38.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

