Achain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $350,532.34 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005973 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004904 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

