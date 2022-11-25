ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $66.20 million and $20,883.18 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,544.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040230 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00237298 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00066609 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,281.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

