AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

